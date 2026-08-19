Family conflicts in Pyaar Prema Kalyanam inspired by real-life observations: Director-actor Elan

CHENNAI: Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is set to release this Friday on Netflix, with director-actor Elan and Saanve Megghana opening up about their experience working on the film and the making of this family entertainer. Elan also shares what inspired him to write the rom-com, drawing from observations of family relationships and everyday conflicts.
After directing two films, Elan has stepped in front of the camera with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, starring alongside Saanve Megghana. He says acting was always part of his plan, but financial constraints initially kept him away from the lead role.
“I initially wrote my first film for myself, but with the budget reaching Rs 2 crore, no producer was willing to back a newcomer. So, I chose to direct first and planned to act after three films. However, I decided to take the plunge after just two films”, says Elan.
To prepare for the role, Elan underwent acting training with Rejin Rose for a week. However, the trainer told him he was already on the right track and did not want to confuse him. “When a coach tells you that, it gives you a lot of confidence,” he says. He also rehearsed all the scenes with Saanve before the shoot.
The family conflicts in the film, meanwhile, were inspired by real-life observations. Elan separately interviewed his mother and his brother’s wife to understand how they would react to different situations. “Those reactions were recreated in the movie. Even small things, like buying rice, can become a big issue in a family.” When he later revealed their answers to each other, both were shocked, Elan recalls with a laugh.
Saanve says her character is completely different from her role in Kudumbasthan. “Though both movies deal about marriage and love, my earlier character was completely rural, whereas this is a modern one. I play an influencer who has a voice of her own. I’m happy that I got to perform two completely different characters,” she says.
She also reveals an amusing similarity with her character. “When I was young, I asked my mother why I should go to another family after marriage. Why can’t the guy come to our home?” she recalls with a giggle.
Elan says his acting debut also required some physical preparation. “I didn’t eat biryani for six months, even though it’s my favourite. I had to gain a few kilos, apart from the usual gym and skincare routine,” he says.
With the film directly releasing on Netflix, Elan admits he will miss the theatrical experience. “I’m definitely going to miss all the claps and whistles. But Netflix is the future and nobody can deny it,” he says.
Looking ahead, Elan says he wants to experiment with different genres, including an action comedy. His long time dream is to remake Adhe Kangal (2017) with international standards.
Meanwhile, he has no plans to push music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja into acting. “I’ve known him personally and he doesn’t have that thing in his mind. So I asked him not to act just because people are asking him to,” he says.