Family conflicts in Pyaar Prema Kalyanam inspired by real-life observations: Director-actor Elan

After directing two films, Elan has stepped in front of the camera with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, starring alongside Saanve Megghana. He says acting was always part of his plan, but financial constraints initially kept him away from the lead role.

“I initially wrote my first film for myself, but with the budget reaching Rs 2 crore, no producer was willing to back a newcomer. So, I chose to direct first and planned to act after three films. However, I decided to take the plunge after just two films”, says Elan.