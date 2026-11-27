CHENNAI: Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has released Appa Un Aarariro, the second single from Mithun Manickam’s upcoming film Family Boy, with the blessings of late filmmaker K Bhagyaraj.
Composed by Nirmal JP, the emotional melody explores the father-son bond and the longing caused by a father's absence.
The song features lyrics by Mithun Manickam and vocals by National Award-winning singers Sundarayyar and Venkatramanan. Centred on a father's affection and the importance of family bonds, the track follows the film's first single, Theeraganam.
Written, directed and headlined by Mithun Manickam, Family Boy also stars M Sukumar, Saran Sudhakaran, Anugraha S Nambiar, Nikhila Sankar, Anitha Sampath, Pasanga Sivakumar, Sivam, Aruldoss and PL Thenappan. Based on true events, the film is described as a family drama with elements of an action thriller.
Karthik K Kathiravan has handled the cinematography, while Jijendran V is the editor and CK Mujibur Rahman is the art director. Produced by Mithun Manickam under Mechanic Pictures, in association with Muhammad Gani Faisal and Dr K Arun Arumugam of Millennials Movie Production LLP, the film will be presented across Tamil Nadu by Balloon Pictures. Family Boy is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 11.