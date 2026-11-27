Composed by Nirmal JP, the emotional melody explores the father-son bond and the longing caused by a father's absence.

The song features lyrics by Mithun Manickam and vocals by National Award-winning singers Sundarayyar and Venkatramanan. Centred on a father's affection and the importance of family bonds, the track follows the film's first single, Theeraganam.

Written, directed and headlined by Mithun Manickam, Family Boy also stars M Sukumar, Saran Sudhakaran, Anugraha S Nambiar, Nikhila Sankar, Anitha Sampath, Pasanga Sivakumar, Sivam, Aruldoss and PL Thenappan. Based on true events, the film is described as a family drama with elements of an action thriller.