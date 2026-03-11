Fake ID, fantasy drama encourages empathy towards women

CHENNAI: Released recently, Fake ID attempts to address male ego, rejection and emotional accountability in a contemporary setting. Helmed by Balu Sailesh P, the star cast includes Vishnu Chandrasekar, Orange Mittai Prabha, Prathap, Anisha Durai, VJ Tara and Anju Arjun, among others.
The story revolves around three close friends from the same hometown, now working together in Chennai. When rejection pushes one among them toward a dangerous decision, a divine intervention transforms his life, compelling him to experience the emotional realities faced by women.
Gokul Raj Vicky composes the music, while Jainul Jafri handles the camera. MK takes care of the cuts for Fake ID.