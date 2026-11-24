The film, which will feature actress Sshivada as the female lead, is to hit screens on January 1 next year.

Taking to its social media timelines to release the film's title teaser, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Come closer. We have a word to whisper. #VelsFilmIntlProd32 is Asareeri. #AsareeriFromJan1. Presented by @IshariKGanesh. Produced by @VelsFilmIntl in Association with @monsoonmovies_official. Written & Directed by @prem_storytelling. Starring: #FahadhFaasil. Music by #GovindVasantha."

The film is among the most eagerly awaited films in Tamil as director Premkumar, who is best known for having directed the Tamil cult classic '96' featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, will be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil for the first time.

One other reason why the film has triggered so much excitement is that Asareeri is the first thriller being directed by Prem Kumar, who already has delivered two critically acclaimed films in '96' and 'Meiyazhagan', featuring Aravindswami and Karthi in the lead.