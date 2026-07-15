Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble teaser unveiled

Packed with light-hearted moments and fantasy elements, the teaser showcases Fahadh in an energetic and fun-filled avatar. The young actor playing the little girl also leaves an impression with her performance. Don’t Trouble the Trouble marks SS Karthikeya’s latest production venture following the success of Premalu, which he distributed under the Showing Business banner. The film is presented by Arka Media Works, the production house behind the blockbuster Baahubali franchise.