Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble teaser unveiled

CHENNAI: The team of Don’t Trouble the Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, unveiled the film’s teaser, offering a glimpse into a quirky fantasy entertainer The teaser opens with Fahadh’s character performing magic tricks for a young girl. Things take an unexpected turn when he promises to perform a bigger trick by making the girl disappear, setting off a chain of mysterious events that form the central conflict of the story.
Packed with light-hearted moments and fantasy elements, the teaser showcases Fahadh in an energetic and fun-filled avatar. The young actor playing the little girl also leaves an impression with her performance. Don’t Trouble the Trouble marks SS Karthikeya’s latest production venture following the success of Premalu, which he distributed under the Showing Business banner. The film is presented by Arka Media Works, the production house behind the blockbuster Baahubali franchise.
The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 11.