Fahadh Faasil-starrer Don't Trouble the Trouble's electrifying first single 'Cakeu Walku' released

HYDERABAD: The makers of director Shashank Yeleti's eagerly awaited fantasy entertainer, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', featuring actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead, have now released the electrifying first single from the film called 'Cakeu Walku', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
Arka Mediaworks, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the just released single. It wrote, "It’s time to Cakeu Walku! The first single #CakeuWalku Music Video from #DontTroubleTheTrouble is out now. #DTTTonSep11 #FahadhFaasil."
For the unaware, acclaimed producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni have joined hands with SS Karthikeya to produce this exciting, content-rich film that is being presented by none other than ace director S S Rajamouli. After having released an entertaining and curiosity-raising teaser, the makers have now unveiled the video song 'Cakeu Walku' from the film.
The song, composed by Kaala Bhairava, introduces the character of Suri (played by Fahaadh Faasil) and his madness in a unique setup. The makers have created a special music video featuring Kaala Bhairava, Fahadh Faasil, and Ssara.
The song is a foot-tapping number that has a highly addictive beat as its base. The young music director, who has delivered an electrifying composition in Cakeu Walku, also shows his dancing skills by grooving to the number in the video.
Kaala Bhairava has not only penned the catchy lyrics of the song along with M C Hari but has also sung the song along with him. The song highlights Suri’s daredevil nature and how every task is a cakewalk for him.
Fahadh Faasil’s energy and dance moves in the number reminds one of his 'Ranga Chetta' from 'Aavesham'. His graceful moves, infectious smile, and charm make the single track an absolute eye feast. Even Ssara joins the fun music video and makes it even more special.
Fantasy entertainer 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' is gearing up for a grand release on September 11 this year.