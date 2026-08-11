Fahadh Faasil-starrer Don't Trouble the Trouble's electrifying first single 'Cakeu Walku' released

Arka Mediaworks, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the just released single. It wrote, "It’s time to Cakeu Walku! The first single #CakeuWalku Music Video from #DontTroubleTheTrouble is out now. #DTTTonSep11 #FahadhFaasil."

For the unaware, acclaimed producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni have joined hands with SS Karthikeya to produce this exciting, content-rich film that is being presented by none other than ace director S S Rajamouli. After having released an entertaining and curiosity-raising teaser, the makers have now unveiled the video song 'Cakeu Walku' from the film.

The song, composed by Kaala Bhairava, introduces the character of Suri (played by Fahaadh Faasil) and his madness in a unique setup. The makers have created a special music video featuring Kaala Bhairava, Fahadh Faasil, and Ssara.