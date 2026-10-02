Fahadh Faasil: 'Doing a normal performance is actually more difficult'

“Doing a normal performance is actually more difficult. That is the challenge. Doing something like Aavesham is very easy for me. I can do Aavesham. But I don’t enjoy doing that all the time. There’s no point in just doing Aavesham alone,” he said, during an interaction with select media.

Fahadh's character in Don’t Trouble The Trouble, he explained, demanded something different. “This character was challenging for me because I have to be a fraud, I have to be cunning, but at the same time, I have to be human and make sure the audience likes me. In Aavesham, there was no need for that," he added.

Fahadh said he does not approach a character purely through the lens of whether it is positive or negative. “What matters is how the character is structured within the film. How it falls in a film is the most important thing. Sometimes, it might be a very small role, also.” He cited Shammi from Kumbalangi Nights as a character that took considerable effort to crack. “That role was very difficult. We kept trying to crack it. We took time and worked on it.”

The actor also revealed that he particularly enjoyed shooting Don’t Trouble The Trouble in real locations. While live-location shoots are common in Kerala, filming in Hyderabad presented its own challenges, particularly with crowd control. “On the first two days, there was an issue because crowd control wasn’t as easy as we thought it would be. But then we had a plan, and the production had a plan, and everything was controlled. We shot on the main roads. We shot during peak hours and at midnight. So, it was a totally new and different experience for me," he added.