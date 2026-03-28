Faces of Dhanush’s Kara unveiled; Red Giant to release

The makers of Dhanush’s Kara are on a promotional spree as the film is all set to release on April 30. On Friday, the team revealed that the movie will be distributed by Red Giant Movies while later in the day ‘Faces of Kara’ poster was released with the cast ensemble.
Directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, the film stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others.
The film has Dhanush playing Karasamy aka Kara while Mamitha Baiju plays Selli.
Filmed in Ramanathapuram, the story is set in the 1990s. Actor Jayaram plays Muthu, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bharathan, and KS Ravikumar, who shared screen space in Dhanush’s Thangamagan will be seen playing Kandasami.
The makers on Thursday revealed that actor Prithvi Pandiarajan as Murugesan from the film. MS Bhaskar and Karunas too play pivotal roles in Kara, backed by Vels Film International.
GV Prakash is composing the music and the single from the film Vaaya Ey Karasamy has clocked over one crore views so far. Sreejith Sarang is handling the film’s edits.