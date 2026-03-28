Faces of Dhanush’s Kara unveiled; Red Giant to release

The makers on Thursday revealed that actor Prithvi Pandiarajan as Murugesan from the film. MS Bhaskar and Karunas too play pivotal roles in Kara, backed by Vels Film International.

GV Prakash is composing the music and the single from the film Vaaya Ey Karasamy has clocked over one crore views so far. Sreejith Sarang is handling the film’s edits.