Explained: What led to producer RB Choudary’s fatal car accident in Rajasthan

Impact of the crash

The collision caused severe damage to the front portion of RB Choudary's car. The producer sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. His nephew and the driver were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Local police arrived soon after, secured the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

His mortal remains were later brought to Chennai, where funeral rites are expected to take place tonight.

The tragic incident has left the film fraternity in shock. Choudary’s sons, actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, along with their family, have been receiving condolences from across film industries, as many mourn the sudden loss of a prominent figure in South Indian cinema.