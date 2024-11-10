Expectations soar as new trailer for Suriya's Kanguva out

CHENNAI: Ahead of the much-awaited release of Suriya-starrer Kanguva, the team has unveiled a new trailer for the fantasy actioner.

Sharing the trailer on their social media platforms, the makers wrote, "Written in ink and blood, the past and present shall collide. Unveiling the EPIC #KanguvaReleaseTrailer (sic)."

As expected by viewers, the 90-second video shows breathtaking visuals along with a lot of gore and blood. The trailer also gives a glimpse of present-day portions of Kanguva.

Even after two trailers, the team has kept the storyline under wraps.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 14.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in crucial roles. Disha and Bobby are making their Tamil cinema debut with this film.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, the film's cinematographer is Vetri Palanisamy, while Nishad Yusuf is taking care of the cuts and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.