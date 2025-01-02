Exciting actor-director duos in Tamil cinema to keep an eye on

CHENNAI: It was a tremendous year for cinephiles, as Tamil cinema featured a mix of commercial, artistic, socially responsible, intense, fantasy, humorous, and thrilling elements. This paved the way for high expectations in the coming year. Here is a look at the actor-director duos to watch out for in 2025.

Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam

The iconic Nayakan combo, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, are teaming up after 37 years for Thug Life. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar. The star cast includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George, among others. The film is set to release on June 5.

Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam from Thug Life shooting spot

Rajinikanth - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Set against the backdrop of the gold smuggling mafia, Coolie marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra play prominent roles. Rajini’s 171st film, Coolie, is expected to release in the summer in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Coolie Poster

Vijay - H Vinoth

Thalapathy 69 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025, as it is expected to be Vijay’s last film before fully transitioning into politics. Helmed by H Vinoth, the director of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, the film is scheduled to release in October. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Naren, and Priyamani. Touted to be a political action-packed film, the shooting is progressing rapidly.

Director H Vinoth

Suriya - RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji directs Suriya’s 45th film. The actor and Trisha are coming together for the fourth time after Aaru, Aayudha Ezhuthu and Mounam Pesiyathe. The script of Suriya 45 was initially pitched by RJ Balaji to Vijay for the latter’s 69th project. The film went on floors in November and is progressing briskly in Coimbatore. Since AR Rahman is on a hiatus, Sai Abhyankkar of Katchi Sera fame is composing the music.

Actor Suriya

Sivakarthikeyan - Sudha Kongara

Sivakarthikeyan joining hands with Sudha Kongara is one of the more unexpected combos. Marking his 25th film, SK 25 features Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar is celebrating a milestone with this film, as it marks his 100th film as a music composer. Telugu actor Sreeleela is making her Tamil debut.

Sivakarthikeyan - Sudha Kongara

Karthi - Tamizh

As reported by DT Next, the makers of Karthi’s 29th film announced in September that he is teaming up with Tamizh, the director of Taanakaaran. Karthi, who is currently shooting for Sardar 2, will begin shooting for his 29th project afterward. The intriguing announcement poster featured a ship sailing on raging waves, depicted on a torn piece of paper with an ancient look.

Karthi - Tamizh

Vikram - Madonne Ashwin

For Chiyaan 63, Vikram is teaming up with Madonne Ashwin of Mandela and Maaveeran fame. The filmmaker’s previous works have always had unique plots, raising expectations. Details regarding the cast and crew are being kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Vikram also has Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 releasing in January.

Vikram - Madonne Ashwin

Silambarasan TR - Ashwath Marimuthu

This actor-director combo has sparked huge expectations since the release of the announcement poster. Ashwath is known for his work in Oh My Kadavule. The poster features the actor donning various elements from his previous films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Dum, Manmadhan and Vallavan, bringing back vintage STR.

Silambarasan TR - Ashwath Marimuthu

Jayam Ravi - Ganesh K Babu

Ganesh K Babu, who shot to fame with his debut film Dada, is directing Jayam Ravi’s 34th film. Daudee Jiwal is making her acting debut, and Shakkthi Vasu plays a key role. The first look featured Jayam Ravi in an intense look. It is speculated that he may play dual roles or a character with two different shades.

Jayam Ravi - Ganesh K Babu

Sundeep Kishan - Jason Sanjay

Sundeep Kishan is set to play the lead role in Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial. The film is expected to go on floors in January, with Jason Sanjay and his team having already gone on a recce. The story has pan-Indian appeal, with locations in Nainital, Siliguri, Hyderabad, and Chennai.