Excessive phone use leaves actress Shakeela needing Rs 3 lakh neck surgery

Shakeela was seen wearing a neck collar in the video, as advised by doctors after the surgery. The video also included footage from her hospital treatment.

She said she had developed the problem after spending long periods playing games on her mobile phone while lying tilted to one side on the bed. According to her, the condition affected important nerves in her neck and eventually required surgery costing around Rs 3 lakh.

Urging people to use mobile phones responsibly, she said, “The phone is a very useful device, but don't use it more than necessary.” She also advised parents not to give mobile phones to children unnecessarily.

Shakeela used humour and self-deprecating remarks while explaining her condition, but stressed that excessive phone use should not be taken lightly.