Everyone has their space to excel: Pujita Ponnada

CHENNAI: Despite shooting for three projects simultaneously, actor Pujita Ponnada makes time to talk to us about her projects that she is excited about. She has been working relentlessly in Hyderabad while her upcoming Tamil movie Signal at 11.30 is making waves.
As she shows no hint of fatigue during the conversation, she says, “As someone who has been working across industries for quite some time now, I should say that working on back-to-back films has ended up becoming a muscle memory.” Pujita, having spent a decade in the industry has worked across genres as well as films of different budgets. “My current projects are all different from one another. The teams, the budgets, the characters arcs are different and I must say that I am having fun on these sets. It is easy for me to switch-on and switch-off from one set to another,” she adds.
The actor’s social media post in which she plays a cop has gone viral with her fans going gung-ho about it. “The picture I had posted was only a look test and it has garnered a lot of attention. This isn’t the first time that I am playing a cop. I have played one in Desingu Raja 2 and Ravanasura but this one is quite different,” assures Pujita. However, three Telugu films at a time would create chatter in Chennai that she has shifted her focus away from Tamil films. “That was the case when I was shooting for Tamil films simultaneously. People here (in Hyderabad) believed that I have shifted my base to Tamil. It is quite common as an actor. But I also have Signal at 11.30 lined up for a release in Tamil,” remarks the actor.
The video glimpses of Signal at 11.30 in which she plays the female lead have her sharing the screen space with Santhosh Prathap. “I play a doctor in the film. She is kind-hearted and is loved by everyone. The movie is basically a beautiful love story and is set in a hill station. The visuals are breathtaking. We shot it in cloudy times adding a nice ambience for romantic portions. Though I can’t divulge much about the movie, it is another nice project that I am a part of. I enjoyed playing this character and I was intrigued by the fact that my role is written by a female director. My personal opinion is that when a female character is written by a director who is also a female, there is more depth and emotion to it,” Pujita elaborates.
Pujita has been a part of multi-starrers, and multi-heroine subjects and yet has carved a niche for herself. Coming from a software background, we ask her about taking a gamble that has paid her off well. “I have known people training to get into acting even in their teens and going for dance classes. For me it was very different. I was a software professional and acting to me happened by chance, I hardly had any expectations from this career, intially. I never put myself in the rat race. I feel that there is space for every actor and that has made me secure. Everyone can excel in their space. For me, sometimes it has worked and sometimes it hasn’t,” concludes Pujita.