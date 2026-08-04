Everyone has their space to excel: Pujita Ponnada

Pujita has been a part of multi-starrers, and multi-heroine subjects and yet has carved a niche for herself. Coming from a software background, we ask her about taking a gamble that has paid her off well. “I have known people training to get into acting even in their teens and going for dance classes. For me it was very different. I was a software professional and acting to me happened by chance, I hardly had any expectations from this career, intially. I never put myself in the rat race. I feel that there is space for every actor and that has made me secure. Everyone can excel in their space. For me, sometimes it has worked and sometimes it hasn’t,” concludes Pujita.