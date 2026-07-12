'Every song she sang stood as proof of her exceptional artistry': Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to S Janaki

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of beloved singer Janaki Amma. It is a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news,” Ilaiyaraaja said.

“She carried unbearable grief in her personal life and lived through many painful experiences. It is deeply distressing to think of the hardships she endured despite bringing immense joy to millions through her music,” he said.

Reflecting on their long professional association, the composer said S. Janaki’s brilliance was unmatched and that every song she sang stood as proof of her exceptional artistry.

According to him, no other singer could truly be compared with her because she brought a rare combination of emotion, technical perfection and dedication to every performance.

Ilaiyaraaja recalled that Janaki would never settle for anything less than excellence in the recording studio. Whenever he expected a particular expression or nuance in a song, she would tirelessly rehearse and refine her rendition until it perfectly matched his vision.