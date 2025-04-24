Ethan Coen's dark comedy 'Honey Don't!' gets release date

WASHINGTON: Makers of the dark comedy 'Honey Don't!' have announced the release date of the film.

Ethan Coen's directorial project is set to hit theatres on August 22 in the US from Focus Features, according to Variety.

The film, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans, is about Honey O'Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church, as per the outlet.

'Honey Don't!' is produced by Working Title and will have its world premiere at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the midnight section.

Qualley opened up about her role in 'Honey Don't!' in an interview earlier this month, "Honey, she's like honey -- she's skillful, she's smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected," she said, adding that she had to dial back her "natural Scooby-Doo" instincts "to be a little more suave than I am, more mysterious. I tend to want to diffuse things before they even happen," reported Variety.

"No girl needs to be taught how to be a detective," she continued. "Women know what's happening even when they don't know what's happening. I remember in my early twenties, especially, my investigative skills on Instagram were really out of control. It's a combination of tools, craft and gut instinct."

Producers on the film include Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, according to Variety.