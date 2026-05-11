Esha Deol reveals she, her father shared the passion of design

She said, “Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today”.

The actress, who has ventured into designing luxury spaces, also shared that her brand logo was designed by her father.