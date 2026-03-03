Eric Dane's cause of death confirmed: 'Grey's Anatomy' star died of respiratory failure

According to his death certificate obtained by People magazine, the 53-year-old actor passed away on Thursday (February 19), nearly a year after publicly revealing his ALS diagnosis. Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

In a statement shared with People magazine on February 19, Dane's family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters."

The statement also noted that throughout his illness, Dane became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research, and requested privacy for the family.