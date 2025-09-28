Entertainment meets cricket as Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar announce second season of ISPL

MUMBAI: It was the union of the titans of the entertainment and sports world as Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage for the announcement of the 2nd edition of the Indian Street Premier League.

The two icons were seen chatting and sharing fun moments on the stage of the league that aims to help uncover emerging cricketing talent, with matches played using tennis balls.

Ajay donned a white t-shirt and paired it with a pair of beige coloured chinos. Sachin was seen wearing a grey printed shirt which he paired with a pair of black pants.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is a tennis-ball cricket tournament designed to capture the raw energy and passion of street cricket while giving it a professional stage. It is conceptualized as a franchise-based league, and together players from across the country who have honed their skills in bylanes, rooftops, and local maidans.

The format mirrors the excitement of T20 cricket but with a street-style twist, ensuring fast-paced, high-intensity matches. It is endorsed by several Bollywood stars and cricketing icons, ISPL provides a platform for untapped talent to showcase their abilities under lights, with crowds and live broadcasts adding to the thrill.

The tournament is played in T10 format. The league also emphasizes inclusivity, giving lesser-known cricketers a shot at recognition and possibly larger careers in the sport. By blending entertainment, celebrity involvement, and grassroots cricket, the ISPL has quickly positioned itself as more than just a tournament, it’s a celebration of India’s street cricket culture on a national scale.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was recently seen in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. Sachin on his part, has been the team icon and mentor for the IPL team Mumbai Indians.

