'Enjoyed the setting and pace': Rajamouli praises Priyanka Chopra's "ferociously strong" performance in The Bluff

PeeCee, who will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming Indian film Varanasi, is currently receiving praise for her Hollywood film The Bluff, which recently released on Prime Video. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who will be directing Priyanka in Varanasi, shared his thoughts after watching The Bluff.

While praising her ability to shift from being "utterly vulnerable" to "ferociously strong," Rajamouli wrote, "@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team..." Earlier in the day, her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu also heaped praise on her performance in The Bluff.