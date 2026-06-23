Emraan Hashmi to headline musical-horror film 'Rooh'

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with 'Rooh', a high-concept musical-horror spectacle that has been officially announced for a theatrical release in 2027.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marking Hashmi's latest venture into a genre that has long been associated with his screen persona.
Directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of Prime Video's acclaimed Breathe franchise, 'Rooh' aims to blend new-age horror, music and emotion into an immersive cinematic experience designed for the big screen.
The film brings Hashmi into a world closely connected to the kind of cinema audiences have come to associate with him.
'Rooh' is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, and is produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under Vicked Films Productions.