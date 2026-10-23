Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

As per Variety, his publicist confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday of natural causes.

Skerritt built a celebrated six-decade screen career defined by rugged charm and memorable performances across both film and television.

He won an Emmy Award in 1993 and received a nomination in 1994 for portraying Jimmy Brock, the sheriff of the quirky town at the centre of David E. Kelley’s CBS dramedy 'Picket Fences.'

On the big screen, Skerritt delivered iconic performances in a wide range of genres.

In Ridley Scott's landmark sci-fi horror film 'Alien' (1979), he starred as Dallas, the captain of the Nostromo.