Elizabeth Olsen has nightmares about being 'shot in the head and killed'

LOS ANGELES: Actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she suffers from recurring terrifying dreams about being shot in the head.

The 35-year-old actress, who is married to Robbie Arnett, said that she often finds herself in "darkness" during her sleep due to nightmares where she dies.

She said: "I've died in a lot of dreams. I've been shot in the head and killed. And it's like, now I have cold blood rushing down my head, and it's darkness."

The actress said that feeling a sense of "calm" when she steps foot in the UK, away from her home country. When in the US, she constantly fears violence due to the relaxed gun laws, reports mirror.co.uk.

She told The Observer: "I got in (to central London) last night and this morning, the moment I stepped outside and had a coffee, I'm just calmed. We're always worried about random acts of violence in the United States without even really processing that.”

The actress says that she knows there’s “violence everywhere, not everywhere is perfect”.

“And there are certainly things to be angry about and to be scared of, but there's just a calm I feel here."

The 'WandaVision' actress has battled anxiety in the past and has strived to find "some control" over how she manages it.

She confessed: "'I've gone through phases of (anxiety).”

“No one talked (about) panic attacks in the mid-2000s. I thought it meant you just write a list and check things off and get over it. I didn't realise it was something you had no control over, but I had to figure out how to have some control."