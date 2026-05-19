Edin Rose bags a pivotal role in Rajini- Nelson’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: Edin Rose, who was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany has reportedly bagged a crucial role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures has now landed one of the biggest films. Tinseltown sources told DT Next that Edin is on board for Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, where she will reportedly be seen in a major role that holds importance in the storyline. “Edin Rose will be playing a very important role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. She has been roped in for a prominent character that has a strong impact on the storyline. After Love Insurance Kompany, she has been consistently receiving exciting opportunities in the south industry, and this project marks another big step in her career journey,” revealed a source in the know.