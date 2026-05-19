Edin Rose bags a pivotal role in Rajini- Nelson’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: Edin Rose, who was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany has reportedly bagged a crucial role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures has now landed one of the biggest films. Tinseltown sources told DT Next that Edin is on board for Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, where she will reportedly be seen in a major role that holds importance in the storyline. “Edin Rose will be playing a very important role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. She has been roped in for a prominent character that has a strong impact on the storyline. After Love Insurance Kompany, she has been consistently receiving exciting opportunities in the south industry, and this project marks another big step in her career journey,” revealed a source in the know.
Edin was recently seen in Love Insurance Kompany, a film backed by Nayanthara, which added further visibility to her growing career in the south. Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, the actress has witnessed a noticeable rise in popularity, with many appreciating her confidence and screen appeal.
Apart from Rajinikanth, the film is expected to feature a stellar ensemble including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah and Mohanlal. Reports also suggest that Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt could be seen in pivotal parts, while Nora Fatehi is likely to feature in a special dance sequence.
Jailer 2 is already being considered one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. Amid the growing buzz, Edin Rose’s entry into the franchise has further raised excitement, with audiences eager to watch her share screen space with Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan