Ed Sheeran talks about 'the worst day' of his life

He noted the day came amid "the worst week" of his life because of Jamal's death. But thankfully, the singer’s wife, with whom he also has five-year-old daughter Lyra, is "totally fine" now, even though things were "f****** scary" at the time.

Asked how Cherry is now, the singer said, “She’s fine. She had the operation, she was pregnant at the time, that was why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumour after she’d given birth to our second child, and thankfully (she’s) totally fine”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, when it came to the best day of his life, he singled out the day he and Cherry married in 2019. Elsewhere during the interview, the Castle on the Hill singer thinks he'd like another daughter one day.