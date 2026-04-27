Dwayne Johnson recalls it took three sessions, 60 hours to complete his ‘tatau’

Johnson’s iconic tattoo runs from his left shoulder to his forearm and chest. He posted a throwback picture of the art from when he was freshly inked.

Speaking of the journey, the former star wrestler shared that each symbol represents gratitude to his ancestors, past life, and future.

“‘The art that is forever’. Every symbol, every marking, tells a very personal story that’s a reflection of my gratitude for my ancestors and my life’s past, my inspired hope for life’s future, and the most important part of my life’s story - to live fully present, in the now,” Johnson wrote.