Dushara wraps up her portions in Vishal's Magudam

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vishal's Magudam is progressing at a rapid pace across Chennai and Ooty. The makers are now shooting for the third schedule of the film in Ooty.

The makers on Thursday announced that Dushara Vijayan, who plays the female lead in the movie, has wrapped up shooting for her portions in the movie.

Helmed by Ravi Arasu and produced by RB Choudary's Super Good Films the team filmed a gruelling stunt sequence in the hill station before the upcoming schedules move to Chennai, Munnar and Vizag.

Anjali plays another important role in this period flick that will have Vishal in different makeovers. GV Prakash is already busy composing the tunes.