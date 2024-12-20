WASHINGTON: HBO has confirmed that its highly anticipated prequel series, 'Dune: Prophecy', will return for a second season.

The announcement was made during a virtual press conference featuring showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, along with stars Emily Watson and 'Dune: Prophecy' renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 finale Olivia Williams, as per Deadline.

Later, the social media handle of streaming platform Max also shared the news officially with the series' fans.

The news comes ahead of the first season's finale, which is set to air this Sunday. Fans of the 'Dune' franchise will have even more to look forward to as the series continues to expand its universe.

The show is a prequel to the 'Dune' movies directed by Denis Villeneuve, following the early history of the Bene Gesserit, the influential order of women in the 'Dune' saga.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the popular films, 'Dune: Prophecy' explores the formation of the Bene Gesserit, who secretly manipulated the great houses of the Empire on the desert planet of Dune, as per Deadline.

The series centres on two morally complex sisters, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who are at the heart of this covert organization.

In the 'Dune' films, Lady Jessica Atreides, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, is an important member of the Bene Gesserit, and much of the order's spiritual teachings are passed down to her son, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

The 'Dune: Prophecy' series delves deeper into the roots of the Bene Gesserit, their power, and their far-reaching influence.

In the upcoming second season, viewers will see the ongoing rivalry between the two sisters and their competitor, Desmond Hart, played by Travis Fimmel, Deadline has confirmed. Hart, whose powers have positioned him as a formidable adversary, will be part of a major storyline reveal, which promises to provide new insights into the relationships within the show's central characters.

"How the sisterhood survives is very much a part of season 2," Schapker teased during the virtual press conference, hinting at further developments within the complex world of 'Dune: Prophecy', as per Deadline.

'Dune: Prophecy' is co-produced by Legendary Television and is based on the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as an executive producer, while Anna Foerster, who directed several episodes including the premiere, is also an executive producer.

Other executive producers include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts.

'The series has also been supported by Brian Herbert and the Frank Herbert estate, with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Anderson acts as a co-producer for the show.