CHENNAI: As excitement builds for the release of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, the first review has made waves online.

Dulquer Salman, son of Malayalam mega star ,Mammooty has made a stellar performance in the movie. Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani, known for her work on Kalki 2898 AD, had the privilege of attending a special premiere and couldn’t wait to share her thoughts. In her heartfelt note on social media, Swapna praised Dulquer’s performance, calling the film "brilliant as usual."

She wrote, “And my friend @dqsalmaan, oh no... Bhaskar was just brilliant as usual. @venky_atluri, so well made. @meenakshichaudhary006, you were so good. @sitharaentertainments, another one in the kitty. Fabulous cinematography, art, and music... THE WORLD OF BHASKAR IS V COOL.” Early reviews from the premiere audience have been overwhelmingly positive, setting the stage for what many anticipate will be a Diwali blockbuster for Dulquer. Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar tells the story of Baskhar, an ordinary middle-class banker struggling to support his family. When he unexpectedly comes into a large fortune, he decides to keep it a secret, leading to unforeseen twists and challenges that drive the narrative. The film features a talented cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi and P. Sai Kumar.

On the technical side, Nimish Ravi handles ji the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli takes care of editing. The original score and soundtrack are composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, this film promises to deliver a compelling story with rich visuals and a captivating soundtrack.

The movie which of of 2 hours ,30 minutes duration will be released on October 31 in Hindi ,Telugu ,Malayalam and Tamil languages.