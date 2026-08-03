Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sri Sri' unit wraps up Europe schedule

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the unit had gone to Hungary to film some important sequences and that the unit had now wrapped up the schedule.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had welcomed well known Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu onboard the unit of the film in February this year.

Taking to its X timeline to wish Jagapathi Babu a happy birthday, well known production house SLV Cinemas, which is producing the film, had said, "Happy Birthday to the versatile @IamJagguBhai Garu. The world of DQ41 gets special with your addition. -Team #DQ41. #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja, @meramyakrishnan, @Dheekshiths.

Directed by @ravinelakuditi9. Music by @gvprakash. Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy. Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao. Production design by @artkolla. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl. Co-produced by @innamuri8888."