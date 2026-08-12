Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I'm Game' unveils first song 'Arugey Arugey'

CHENNAI: The first song from Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming fantasy thriller 'I'm Game', titled 'Arugey Arugey', has been released. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the track is sung by Armaan Malik in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, while the Kannada version features vocals by Aniruddh Suswaram. The song has lyrics by Sharfu in Malayalam, Vignesh Ramakrishna in Tamil, Sanare in Telugu, Numan Khoker in Hindi and Hrudaya Shiva in Kannada.
Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film marks Dulquer Salmaan’s 40th film. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari and Samyuktha Viswanathan.
Dulquer, who said he has been a fan of Armaan for a long time, took to X to praise the singer, writing, “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!”
Armaan, meanwhile, said his approach to the song was guided by the character and the emotional requirements of the story rather than simply Dulquer’s image as a romantic hero. He added that Dulquer’s “natural charm” and “lovable screen presence” complemented the melody.
The singer also described Malayalam as a nuanced language when it came to pronunciation and expressions, making the song a special challenge as his Malayalam debut.
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films,'I'm Game' is written by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. The film is set for theatrical release on August 20, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.