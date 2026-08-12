Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I'm Game' unveils first song 'Arugey Arugey'

CHENNAI: The first song from Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming fantasy thriller 'I'm Game', titled 'Arugey Arugey', has been released. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the track is sung by Armaan Malik in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, while the Kannada version features vocals by Aniruddh Suswaram. The song has lyrics by Sharfu in Malayalam, Vignesh Ramakrishna in Tamil, Sanare in Telugu, Numan Khoker in Hindi and Hrudaya Shiva in Kannada.

Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film marks Dulquer Salmaan’s 40th film. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari and Samyuktha Viswanathan.