Dulquer Salmaan's #DQ41 titled 'Sri Sri'

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Love will feel a little extra special with 'Sri Sri'. #DQ41 is #SriSri. #LoveWillSparkAgain. #SLVC10. Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja & @Dheekshiths Directed by @ravinelakuditi9 Music by @gvprakash Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao. Production design by @artkolla.Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed well known Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu onboard the unit of the film in February this year.

Taking to its X timeline to wish Jagapathi Babu a happy birthday, well known production house SLV Cinemas, which is producing the film, had said, "Happy Birthday to the versatile @IamJagguBhai Garu. The world of DQ41 gets special with your addition. -Team #DQ41. #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja, @meramyakrishnan, @Dheekshiths. Directed by @ravinelakuditi9. Music by @gvprakash. Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy. Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao. Production design by @artkolla. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl. Co-produced by @innamuri8888."