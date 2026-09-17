Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' to hit screens on November 20

It may be recalled that the makers the film had some months ago introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts, which is one of the firms presenting the film, had taken to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It wrote, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine.The introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.