Dulquer Salmaan wraps 156-day shoot of Malayalam film I’m Game

CHENNAI: The shoot of I’m Game, marking Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after three years, has wrapped up.
The film was shot over nearly 11 months, spanning 156 days across more than 100 locations in South India. It is slated for a grand Onam 2026 release.
Calling the shoot one of the most demanding yet rewarding experiences of his career, Dulquer also shared pictures of the unit on the last day of shooting, writing: “Wrap day smiles say it all. #ImGame shoot done & dusted, couldn’t be happier! Grateful for this journey… see you all on August 20.”
A wrap video shared alongside showed him addressing the crew before leading a celebratory cheer.
Touted to be Salmaan’s 40th film, I’m Game is billed as a sports-based action thriller. It is directed by Nahas Hidayath of RDX fame and jointly written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.
The film features Mysskin in a pivotal role, along with Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar and Samyuktha Viswanathan. The stunt sequences are choreographed by Anbariv, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, I'm Game will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Dulquer was last seen in the Telugu film Kantha, which received positive responses. Up next, he will star alongside Pooja Hegde in his 41st film (DQ41) directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by SLV Cinemas. He also has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a romance drama opposite Satvika Veeravalli, directed by Pavan Sadineni and produced by Lightbox Media.