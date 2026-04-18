Dulquer Salmaan wraps 156-day shoot of Malayalam film I’m Game

The film was shot over nearly 11 months, spanning 156 days across more than 100 locations in South India. It is slated for a grand Onam 2026 release.

Calling the shoot one of the most demanding yet rewarding experiences of his career, Dulquer also shared pictures of the unit on the last day of shooting, writing: “Wrap day smiles say it all. #ImGame shoot done & dusted, couldn’t be happier! Grateful for this journey… see you all on August 20.”