Dulquer Salmaan tells Tamil actor Kathir: You are a born talent and I'm a fan!

Recalling his statement, Dulquer said, "You might think your cricket is not good, but you're phenomenal in the film. You're absolutely convincing as our captain."

For the unaware, Kathir, during the course of his speech at the event, had, in a lighter vein remarked that he was retiring from cricket after this film.

When the anchor asked why he was saying so and why his co-actors, who were seated in the audience were laughing, Kathir explained with a laugh,"This is like a legacy. I cannot play any better than what I have in this film."

He further explained with a smile,"After director Nahas had narrated this script to me, I thought to myself, 'Goodness gracious!'. I told Nahas, 'I would have played cricket a maximum of four times in my entire life and that too, whatever cricket I played was in school. Even more significantly, it was pad cricket.'"

Kathir disclosed that he had asked Nahas if he was okay making someone like him play a cricket team captain in the film. Kathir laughingly added, "A director can have courage and take risks but not to this extent."

Meanwhile, the censor board has cleared the film for release with a UA 16+ certificate.