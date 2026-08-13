Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘I’m Game’ gets new release date, to hit theatres on Sept 3

Salmaan announced the new release date on social media, apologising to audiences for the delay and saying the film would now arrive with a "larger vision". The action thriller film was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on August 20.

"The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August.

"The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #IMGAME gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets," he said in a statement posted on Instagram.