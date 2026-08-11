Dulquer Salmaan calls singer Armaan Malik’s contribution to ‘Mazhavillaye’ from 'I'm Game' “truly special”

For the unaware, singer Armaan Malik’s Malayalam playback debut with ‘Mazhavillaye’ has been winning love from listeners, with the soulful romantic track striking a chord soon after its release.

The track, which happens to be the first single from Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film 'I’m Game', has been praised for the breezy, soothing music of Jakes Bejoy and for Armaan’s vocals, which complement Dulquer and Kayadu Lohar’s romantic pairing on screen.

Reacting to Armaan’s vocals, Dulquer took to X and shared a heartfelt note. “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!” he wrote, adding, “Lots of love always” with heart emojis.