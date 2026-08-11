Dulquer Salmaan calls singer Armaan Malik’s contribution to ‘Mazhavillaye’ from 'I'm Game' “truly special”

CHENNAI: Confessing that he was a fan of singer Armaan Malik, who has now made his debut in Malayalam with the song ‘Mazhavillaye’ from the upcoming film 'I'm Game', actor Dulquer Salmaan has said that it was a privilege to have the singer "bring so much soul" and his "own spirit" to the track.
For the unaware, singer Armaan Malik’s Malayalam playback debut with ‘Mazhavillaye’ has been winning love from listeners, with the soulful romantic track striking a chord soon after its release.
The track, which happens to be the first single from Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film 'I’m Game', has been praised for the breezy, soothing music of Jakes Bejoy and for Armaan’s vocals, which complement Dulquer and Kayadu Lohar’s romantic pairing on screen.
Reacting to Armaan’s vocals, Dulquer took to X and shared a heartfelt note. “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!” he wrote, adding, “Lots of love always” with heart emojis.
The actor’s words came even as Armaan opened up about what went into recording the song. Asked whether he kept Dulquer’s image as a romantic hero in mind while lending his voice to the actor on screen, Armaan explained that his approach was primarily guided by the character and the emotional needs of the story.
“While singing, I think about the character, the situation and what the story needs emotionally from an overall perspective,” Armaan had said.
He, however, acknowledged that Dulquer’s natural charm perfectly complemented the melody. “Dulquer has such a natural charm and such a lovable screen presence that it definitely complements a melody like Mazhavillaye. I’ve admired his work for a long time, so it was really special to finally lend my voice to one of his films,” he added.
For Armaan, 'Mazhavillaye' also presented the challenge of singing in Malayalam, a language he described as particularly nuanced in its pronunciation and expressions. Having previously sung in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, the singer approached his Malayalam debut with particular attention to the language.
Composed by Jakes Bejoy, 'Mazhavillaye' adds another musical highlight to 'I’m Game', which has been directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026.