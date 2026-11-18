CHENNAI: The team of Aagayathil Oru Tharagai (AOT), directed by Pavan Sadineni, met the media in Chennai on November 17 ahead of the film’s November 20 release. Presented by Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film features Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan and debutante Satvika Veeravalli. It is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.
Speaking at the event, Dulquer said he was drawn to the story after hearing it following Sita Ramam. Though initially appearing to be a heroine-centric subject, he felt strongly about the narrative and decided to be part of it. Recalling the support Chennai media extended to Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, he said he hoped journalists would help the film reach audiences through their reviews. He also praised GV Prakash Kumar and debutante Satvika, describing her as intelligent, talented and thoroughly prepared for her role as Kalpana.
Satvika, who was born and raised in Chicago and has an engineering background, expressed her happiness about making her Tamil debut. Speaking in Tamil with a noticeable American accent, she thanked the producers for trusting her with an important role and said she hoped to continue working in Tamil cinema. She also recalled how veteran actor Chinni Jayanth supported her while she was learning to speak Tamil.
GV Prakash Kumar said the story excited him from the outset and expressed confidence that the film could become an important modern classic. Chinni Jayanth, who plays a professor, described the film as an inspiring family drama that highlights the importance of supporting women’s aspirations. He also praised Dulquer for dubbing for his films in multiple languages.
Producer Allu Aravind, who began his production journey in Chennai, said he was convinced about making the film within half an hour of hearing its story in 2022. He described it as an emotional narrative about a young woman’s dreams and the family’s role in helping her achieve them.