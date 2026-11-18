Speaking at the event, Dulquer said he was drawn to the story after hearing it following Sita Ramam. Though initially appearing to be a heroine-centric subject, he felt strongly about the narrative and decided to be part of it. Recalling the support Chennai media extended to Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, he said he hoped journalists would help the film reach audiences through their reviews. He also praised GV Prakash Kumar and debutante Satvika, describing her as intelligent, talented and thoroughly prepared for her role as Kalpana.



Satvika, who was born and raised in Chicago and has an engineering background, expressed her happiness about making her Tamil debut. Speaking in Tamil with a noticeable American accent, she thanked the producers for trusting her with an important role and said she hoped to continue working in Tamil cinema. She also recalled how veteran actor Chinni Jayanth supported her while she was learning to speak Tamil.