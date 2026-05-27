Dulquer, Pooja wrap a major schedule of DQ 41 in high ranges

The makers released the on location stills from the latest schedule, which was shot in challenging mountainous terrains. The images feature Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in winter clothing during outdoor filming sessions. Some pictures show the actors sharing light moments on set, while crew members continue work in the background under rainy conditions.

Other visuals include scenic landscapes with rope bridges, travel gear, and mountain prayer flags. One of the photographs also features the cast and crew gathered in front of a temple surrounded by forest terrain. The stills indicate a travel-based backdrop and highlight the film’s emotional and relationship-driven setting. However, makers remain tight-lipped about the locales they filmed.