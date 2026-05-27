Dulquer, Pooja wrap a major schedule of DQ 41 in high ranges

CHENNAI: Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde have completed a major shooting schedule for their upcoming film, tentatively titled DQ 41 and #SLV10. The project is directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The film marks the production house’s 10th project.
The makers released the on location stills from the latest schedule, which was shot in challenging mountainous terrains. The images feature Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in winter clothing during outdoor filming sessions. Some pictures show the actors sharing light moments on set, while crew members continue work in the background under rainy conditions.
Other visuals include scenic landscapes with rope bridges, travel gear, and mountain prayer flags. One of the photographs also features the cast and crew gathered in front of a temple surrounded by forest terrain. The stills indicate a travel-based backdrop and highlight the film’s emotional and relationship-driven setting. However, makers remain tight-lipped about the locales they filmed.
The film is touted to be a romantic entertainer with human emotions at its core. The technical team includes cinematographer Anay Om Goswamy, music composer GV Prakash Kumar, and production designer Avinash Kolla.
The film is planned for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Dulquer was last seen in Kaantha in which he played a cinema star from the 50s. Apart from DQ 41, he also has I Am Game, a gangster action thriller which will release on August 20.