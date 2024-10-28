Dubbing starts for Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi

CHENNAI: Headlined by Ajith Kumar, VidaaMuyarchi is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. On Monday, the makers announced that the team has kick-started the dubbing work for the film. A few days ago, DT Next reported that the post-production works of the film is underway.

Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra are playing pivotal roles in the film. They shared a few pictures on social media featuring Arav and Magizh Thirumeni from the dubbing studio with the other crew.

Lyca Productions is bankrolling VidaaMuyarchi. All the posters of the film featured the highway, which has a huge significance in the story. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Om Prakash is handling the camera and NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.

Details regarding the trailer and release date of the film is under the wraps.