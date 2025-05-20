Dubbing of Shanmuga Pandian-starrer Kombuseevi kicks off

CHENNAI: Kombuseevi is an upcoming Tamil-language film headlined by Shanmuga Pandian. Directed by Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame, the team has started the dubbing for the film on Tuesday.

Sarath Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents in Usilampatti and Andipatti, the story is set in the 1990s. Backed by Mukesh T Chelliah, under the banner Star Cinemas, Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the tunes. Balasubramaniem is handling the camera, while Dinesh Ponraj is taking care of the cuts.

The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.