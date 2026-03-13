Dubbing begins for 29 The Film

CHENNAI: Director Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame is busy with his next film, 29 The Film. Billed to be a romantic entertainer, the team has begun dubbing for the film.
Vidhu and Preethi Asrani are playing the lead roles, with Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar, among others, essaying key roles.
29 The Film is jointly produced by Kaarthikeyan S and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sean Roldan is composing the tunes. Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography, while RS Sathish Kumar oversees the cuts.