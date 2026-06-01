Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exchanged wedding vows in intimate ceremony in London

The singer said at the time that she was hoping to tie the knot after completing her world tour. A source said around the same time that the pair was holding off on wedding plans as they were "still very much in that celebratory bubble”.

The source said, “Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she’s laser focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life. She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn’t want to rush through such a major milestone ... They’re both on the same page”.

As per ‘People’, Dua Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, when they attended the Masters of Air afterparty together in London.