DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024 end
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: As we march into the final few weeks of the year, here are many new web series you can binge watch!
1. Name: Harikatha
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 7
Cast: Srikanth, Pujitha Ponnada and Rajendra Prasad
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
2. Name: Bandish Bandits Season 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 11
Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
3. Name: La Palma
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 4
Cast: Thea Sofie Loch Næss and Anders Baasmo
Streaming platform: Netflix
4. Name: Bookie Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J Dorsey
Streaming platform: JioCinema
5. Name: No Good Deed
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Linda Cardellini and O-T Fagbenle
Streaming platform: Netflix