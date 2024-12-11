DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024 end

CHENNAI: As we march into the final few weeks of the year, here are many new web series you can binge watch!

1. Name: Harikatha

Language: Telugu

Episodes: 7

Cast: Srikanth, Pujitha Ponnada and Rajendra Prasad

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Name: Bandish Bandits Season 2

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 11

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Name: La Palma

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 4

Cast: Thea Sofie Loch Næss and Anders Baasmo

Streaming platform: Netflix

4. Name: Bookie Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J Dorsey

Streaming platform: JioCinema

5. Name: No Good Deed

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Linda Cardellini and O-T Fagbenle

Streaming platform: Netflix