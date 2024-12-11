Begin typing your search...

    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024 end

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2024 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-10 23:30:52  )
    Various streaming OTT platforms 

    CHENNAI: As we march into the final few weeks of the year, here are many new web series you can binge watch!

    1. Name: Harikatha

    Language: Telugu

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Srikanth, Pujitha Ponnada and Rajendra Prasad

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    2. Name: Bandish Bandits Season 2

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 11

    Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    3. Name: La Palma

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Thea Sofie Loch Næss and Anders Baasmo

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    4. Name: Bookie Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J Dorsey

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    5. Name: No Good Deed

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Linda Cardellini and O-T Fagbenle

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    DTNEXT Bureau

