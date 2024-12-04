DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024

Begin typing your search...

    4 Dec 2024
    CHENNAI: As we march into the final month of the year, here are many new web series to binge watch!

    Name: Tanaav Season 2 Vol 2

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan and Arslan Goni

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    Name: Light Shop

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Name: Secret Level

    Language: English

    Episodes: 15

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Sticky

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Guillaume Cyr, Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

