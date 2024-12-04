Begin typing your search...
DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: As we march into the final month of the year, here are many new web series to binge watch!
Name: Tanaav Season 2 Vol 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan and Arslan Goni
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Name: Light Shop
Language: Korean
Episodes: 8
Cast: Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Name: Secret Level
Language: English
Episodes: 15
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Sticky
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Guillaume Cyr, Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
