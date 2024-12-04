DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases - Dec 2024

CHENNAI: As we march into the final month of the year, here are many new web series to binge watch!

Name: Tanaav Season 2 Vol 2

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 6

Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan and Arslan Goni

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

Name: Light Shop

Language: Korean

Episodes: 8

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Name: Secret Level

Language: English

Episodes: 15

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: The Sticky

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Guillaume Cyr, Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video