DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases coming soon in Dec 2024

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Squid Game Season 2

Language: Korean

Episodes: 7

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: December 26, 2024

Name: Doctors

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 10

Cast: Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Release date: December 27, 2024

Name: Origin

Language: English

Cast: Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: December 25, 2024

Name: Jump-Start My Heart

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 7

Cast: Eric Hayser and Ana Serradilla

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 25, 2024