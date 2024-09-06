DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Sept 2024

CHENNAI: September is here, and so are a whole bunch of films and series. There's something for everyone this month from big screen releases like The GOAT, Devara, Yudhra, and much-awaited OTT presentations including part 2 of Emily in Paris S4 and Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'. Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:

In Theatres:

1. The Greatest of All Time - GOAT (Tamil)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Ajmer, others

Synopsis: Gandhi, a retired member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, is called back for an important mission.

Release date: 05.09.2024

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE VIJAY-STARRER HERE: The GOAT review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu deliver a whistle-worthy film

2. The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)



Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, Haqi Ali

Synopsis: A British-Indian detective tries to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

Release date: 13.09.2024

3. Yudhra (Hindi)

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Cast: Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shukla, Raj Arjun

Synopsis: This high-octane action thriller marks the debut of Malavika Mohanan in Hindi cinema.

Release date: 20.09.2024

4. Kadaisi Ulaga Por (Tamil)

Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Anagha, Nassar, Natty, Alagan Perumal

Synopsis: The film which is set in the near future explores the possibility of a third world war.

Release date: 20.09.2024

5. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)

Director: Koratala Siva

Cast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Synopsis: The action drama is set to feature an intense clash between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Release date: 27.09.2024

6. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

Director: C Premkumar

Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swami, Sri Divya, Rajkiran

Synopsis: The emotional family drama is C Premkumar's second directional venture after 96.

Release date: 27.09.2024

--------------------------------

OTT Releases:

1. Call Me Bae (Hindi) - Series

Director: Collin D'Cunha

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Varun Sood

Synopsis: The comedy-drama revolves around a girl, Bella Chaudhary, narrating how her privileged life as a heiress gets downgraded into a middle-class one.

Release date: 6.09.2024

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 - Series

Director: Andy Fleming

Cast: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat

Synopsis: The show will see how marketing executive Emily continues to handle various obstacles, both professional and romantic, in her adventurous life.

Release date: 12.09.2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

3. Tanaav Season 2 (Hindi) - Series

Director: Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas

Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, and Gaurav Arora

Synopsis: Tanaav is the Indian adaptation of the highly-acclaimed Israeli series 'Fauda.'

Release date: 6.09.2024

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

4. Rebel Ridge (English) - Film

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and David Denman

Synopsis: This action drama set in a small town explores how an ex-Marine gets entangled in a web of corruption.

Release date: 6.09.2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. Sector 36 (Hindi) - Film

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam

Synopsis:Reportedly inspired by 2006 Nithari killings, the story revolves around a cop hunting for a serial killer after many kids go missing.

Release date: 13.09.2024

Streaming platforms: Netflix

6. Agatha All Along (English) - Series

Director: Jac Schaeffer

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza

Synopsis: Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, who appeared in WandaVision, is on a quest to regain her power.

Release date: 19.09.2024

Streaming platform: Disney+Hotstar

7. The Penguin (English) - Series

Director: Craig Zobel, Helen Shaver

Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Zegen

Synopsis: The Batman spin-off focuses on the famous Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, and his quest to seize power in Gotham City.

Release date: 20.09.2024

Streaming platform: JioCinema

8. The Fall Guy - Film

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Synopsis: A stuntman must do his day job while also hunting for the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's superhit film.

Release date: 3.09.2024

Streaming platform: JioCinema