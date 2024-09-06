DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Sept 2024
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: September is here, and so are a whole bunch of films and series. There's something for everyone this month from big screen releases like The GOAT, Devara, Yudhra, and much-awaited OTT presentations including part 2 of Emily in Paris S4 and Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'. Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:
In Theatres:
1. The Greatest of All Time - GOAT (Tamil)
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Ajmer, others
Synopsis: Gandhi, a retired member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, is called back for an important mission.
Release date: 05.09.2024
READ OUR REVIEW OF THE VIJAY-STARRER HERE: The GOAT review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu deliver a whistle-worthy film
2. The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)
Director: Hansal Mehta
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, Haqi Ali
Synopsis: A British-Indian detective tries to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.
Release date: 13.09.2024
3. Yudhra (Hindi)
Director: Ravi Udyawar
Cast: Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shukla, Raj Arjun
Synopsis: This high-octane action thriller marks the debut of Malavika Mohanan in Hindi cinema.
Release date: 20.09.2024
4. Kadaisi Ulaga Por (Tamil)
Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi
Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Anagha, Nassar, Natty, Alagan Perumal
Synopsis: The film which is set in the near future explores the possibility of a third world war.
Release date: 20.09.2024
5. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)
Director: Koratala Siva
Cast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Synopsis: The action drama is set to feature an intense clash between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.
Release date: 27.09.2024
6. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)
Director: C Premkumar
Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swami, Sri Divya, Rajkiran
Synopsis: The emotional family drama is C Premkumar's second directional venture after 96.
Release date: 27.09.2024
OTT Releases:
1. Call Me Bae (Hindi) - Series
Director: Collin D'Cunha
Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Varun Sood
Synopsis: The comedy-drama revolves around a girl, Bella Chaudhary, narrating how her privileged life as a heiress gets downgraded into a middle-class one.
Release date: 6.09.2024
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
2. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 - Series
Director: Andy Fleming
Cast: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat
Synopsis: The show will see how marketing executive Emily continues to handle various obstacles, both professional and romantic, in her adventurous life.
Release date: 12.09.2024
Streaming platform: Netflix
3. Tanaav Season 2 (Hindi) - Series
Director: Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas
Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, and Gaurav Arora
Synopsis: Tanaav is the Indian adaptation of the highly-acclaimed Israeli series 'Fauda.'
Release date: 6.09.2024
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
4. Rebel Ridge (English) - Film
Director: Jeremy Saulnier
Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and David Denman
Synopsis: This action drama set in a small town explores how an ex-Marine gets entangled in a web of corruption.
Release date: 6.09.2024
Streaming platform: Netflix
5. Sector 36 (Hindi) - Film
Director: Aditya Nimbalkar
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam
Synopsis:Reportedly inspired by 2006 Nithari killings, the story revolves around a cop hunting for a serial killer after many kids go missing.
Release date: 13.09.2024
Streaming platforms: Netflix
6. Agatha All Along (English) - Series
Director: Jac Schaeffer
Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza
Synopsis: Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, who appeared in WandaVision, is on a quest to regain her power.
Release date: 19.09.2024
Streaming platform: Disney+Hotstar
7. The Penguin (English) - Series
Director: Craig Zobel, Helen Shaver
Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Zegen
Synopsis: The Batman spin-off focuses on the famous Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, and his quest to seize power in Gotham City.
Release date: 20.09.2024
Streaming platform: JioCinema
8. The Fall Guy - Film
Director: David Leitch
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Synopsis: A stuntman must do his day job while also hunting for the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's superhit film.
Release date: 3.09.2024
Streaming platform: JioCinema