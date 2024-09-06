Begin typing your search...

    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Sept 2024

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Sep 2024 3:16 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-06 04:50:57.0  )
    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Sept 2024
    X

    The G.O.A.T, Kadaisi Ulaga Por, Devara part 1, Meiyazhagan movies posters

    CHENNAI: September is here, and so are a whole bunch of films and series. There's something for everyone this month from big screen releases like The GOAT, Devara, Yudhra, and much-awaited OTT presentations including part 2 of Emily in Paris S4 and Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'. Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:

    In Theatres:

    1. The Greatest of All Time - GOAT (Tamil)

    Director: Venkat Prabhu

    Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Ajmer, others

    Synopsis: Gandhi, a retired member of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad, is called back for an important mission.

    Release date: 05.09.2024

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE VIJAY-STARRER HERE: The GOAT review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu deliver a whistle-worthy film

    2. The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)

    Director: Hansal Mehta

    Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, Haqi Ali

    Synopsis: A British-Indian detective tries to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

    Release date: 13.09.2024

    3. Yudhra (Hindi)

    Director: Ravi Udyawar

    Cast: Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shukla, Raj Arjun

    Synopsis: This high-octane action thriller marks the debut of Malavika Mohanan in Hindi cinema.

    Release date: 20.09.2024

    4. Kadaisi Ulaga Por (Tamil)

    Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

    Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Anagha, Nassar, Natty, Alagan Perumal

    Synopsis: The film which is set in the near future explores the possibility of a third world war.

    Release date: 20.09.2024

    5. Devara: Part 1 (Telugu)

    Director: Koratala Siva

    Cast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

    Synopsis: The action drama is set to feature an intense clash between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

    Release date: 27.09.2024

    6. Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

    Director: C Premkumar

    Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swami, Sri Divya, Rajkiran

    Synopsis: The emotional family drama is C Premkumar's second directional venture after 96.

    Release date: 27.09.2024

    --------------------------------

    OTT Releases:

    1. Call Me Bae (Hindi) - Series

    Director: Collin D'Cunha

    Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Varun Sood

    Synopsis: The comedy-drama revolves around a girl, Bella Chaudhary, narrating how her privileged life as a heiress gets downgraded into a middle-class one.

    Release date: 6.09.2024

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    2. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 - Series

    Director: Andy Fleming

    Cast: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat

    Synopsis: The show will see how marketing executive Emily continues to handle various obstacles, both professional and romantic, in her adventurous life.

    Release date: 12.09.2024

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    3. Tanaav Season 2 (Hindi) - Series

    Director: Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas

    Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, and Gaurav Arora

    Synopsis: Tanaav is the Indian adaptation of the highly-acclaimed Israeli series 'Fauda.'

    Release date: 6.09.2024

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    4. Rebel Ridge (English) - Film

    Director: Jeremy Saulnier

    Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and David Denman

    Synopsis: This action drama set in a small town explores how an ex-Marine gets entangled in a web of corruption.

    Release date: 6.09.2024

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    5. Sector 36 (Hindi) - Film

    Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

    Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam

    Synopsis:Reportedly inspired by 2006 Nithari killings, the story revolves around a cop hunting for a serial killer after many kids go missing.

    Release date: 13.09.2024

    Streaming platforms: Netflix

    6. Agatha All Along (English) - Series

    Director: Jac Schaeffer

    Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza

    Synopsis: Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, who appeared in WandaVision, is on a quest to regain her power.

    Release date: 19.09.2024

    Streaming platform: Disney+Hotstar

    7. The Penguin (English) - Series

    Director: Craig Zobel, Helen Shaver

    Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Zegen

    Synopsis: The Batman spin-off focuses on the famous Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, and his quest to seize power in Gotham City.

    Release date: 20.09.2024

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    8. The Fall Guy - Film

    Director: David Leitch

    Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

    Synopsis: A stuntman must do his day job while also hunting for the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's superhit film.

    Release date: 3.09.2024

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    CinemaOTT releasesGOATKadaisi Ulaga Por
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick