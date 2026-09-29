DT Next On Location | Rio Raj and Saniya Iyappan's 'Maddy' brings romance and cricket together

Produced by Kalai Arasu under Roll Time Studio, it marks his first venture as a producer after co-producing films including Kanaa, Kottukkaali and Thaaikizhavi under SK Productions. Directed by Karthikeyan, the film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

At the shooting spot, the team had recreated the atmosphere of the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The set featured stadium seating, team colours and cheering fans to resemble the match. Rio was seen wearing an MS Dhoni CSK jersey, while Saniya sported Virat Kohli’s RCB jersey.

We spoke to Rio, Saniya, director Karthikeyan and producer Kalai Arasu. Kalai was also actively involved on the floor, working alongside the crew and overseeing the shoot. For debutant director Karthikeyan, Maddy has turned out to be much bigger than he initially planned.

“My wish was to make an action film. Rom-com is also one of my favourite genres. But then I thought, ‘Let me write something with a smaller budget. That can be my first film.’ But I have ended up getting a pretty big budget for this film,” he tells us.

Karthikeyan had written several stories before arriving at Maddy. The project took shape after he narrated the story to Kalai.

“I didn’t know that he was the producer at that point. After I finished my narration, he called me one night and said, ‘I am producing this.’ I was really happy,” he recalls.