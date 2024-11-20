DT Next Exclusive: Suriya, Trisha come together for the fourth time for RJ Balaji's Suriya 45

CHENNAI: In what comes across as a delight to 90s and 2000s Tamil cinema fans, DT Next learns that Suriya 45 which will be helmed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead. Sources in tinseltown tell us, "Trisha recently signed the film and will be a part of the first schedule of shoot in the next few days." This will be the fourth time that the actors are sharing screen space for a film after Mounam Pesiyadhe, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Aaru. They also were seen together when Suriya played a cameo in Manmadhan Anbu.

As we had reported earlier, the shoot is all set to go on floors in Coimbatore by the end of November on in the first week of December. AR Rahman is composing the music.