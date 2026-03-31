DT Next Exclusive: Arasan shoot on track; eyes Deepavali release

The film began in Kovilpatti and is now being shot at a studio in Chennai. “The shoot is being planned to wrap up by the end of May or in the beginning of June. Arasan will enter post production stages and the film will be ready for release in November, for the Deepavali weekend,” added the source.

Arasan belongs to the Vada Chennai universe that starred Dhanush, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Andrea Jeremiah and Daniel Balaji in important roles. In Arasan, Samuthirakani, and Andrea will be seen in their extended version while Vijay Sethupathi is said to play a cop. Velraj operates the camera, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.