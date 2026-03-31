DT Next Exclusive: Arasan shoot on track; eyes Deepavali release

The exclusive update we have for Silambarasan, Vetrimaaran and Vada Chennai universe fans is that the shoot of Arasan is progressing at a rapid pace in the city. The story doesn’t end there, the film has been shaping up well and the makers are eyeing a Deepavali release. A source in the know told DT Next, “Arasan is a spin-off of characters from Vada Chennai and director Vetrimaaran has enhanced the characters really well. The team is delighted with the way things have shaped up and producer Kalaippuli S Thanu is keen on presenting the film for Deepavali. Arasan is planned for a grand release. This was possible because the shoot has been on track.
The film began in Kovilpatti and is now being shot at a studio in Chennai. “The shoot is being planned to wrap up by the end of May or in the beginning of June. Arasan will enter post production stages and the film will be ready for release in November, for the Deepavali weekend,” added the source.
Arasan belongs to the Vada Chennai universe that starred Dhanush, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Andrea Jeremiah and Daniel Balaji in important roles. In Arasan, Samuthirakani, and Andrea will be seen in their extended version while Vijay Sethupathi is said to play a cop. Velraj operates the camera, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.
Arasan might lock horns with Karthi’s Marshal, directed by Tamizh.