DT Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh to marry longtime boyfriend in Goa on Dec 11

CHENNAI: There have been reports of actor Keerthy Suresh's wedding across a few news channels and websites in the last couple of days. However, there wasn't any concrete information on the dates of the wedding and details of the groom.

The exclusive update we have for you is that Keerthy is all set to tie the knot with Antony Thattil, her boyfriend of 15 years. We hear that they have been in love since Keerthy was in high school and Antony was doing his undergraduate at a college in Kochi.

Sources say that the wedding will take place in Goa on December 11 and 12, which will be attended by family and close friends.

Keerthy Suresh, a National award-winning actor, will continue to act in films, post their wedding. The couple will be making an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Tamil film Raghu Thatha directed by Suman Kumar. She is gearing up for her big Hindi cinema debut opposite Varun Dhawan Baby John (adaptation of Vijay-starrer Tamil hit Theri), scheduled to release on December 25.